Today’s Dish: Disney+ tops 40 million subscribers

Disney+ already has more than 41 million subscribers since launching two months ago.

According to USA Today, those 41 million subscribers are about a quarter of the total audience of Netflix, the current leader of streaming content. Disney charges $6.99 monthly to subscribe.

Google reveals a new shopping section in its search results on mobile devices.The new section focuses on clothing, shoes and accessories.

Google says you can filter the products by size, style and department. Once you find what you’re looking for Google, it will then list the sites where you can buy it.

Pepsi moves to 100% renewable electricity in U.S. Products ranging from Lay’s chips to drinks like Pepsi and Gatorade will be made using wind and solar power.

As a result, the company says it will eliminate about a half million metric tons of emissions a year.

Spotify now offers playlists for your pets. The playlists are based on subscribers’ own musical tastes and pet species, while the “My Dog’s Favourite Podcast” has been created with animal experts to help alleviate stress.

The second-biggest diamond in history has a new owner. The rough diamond coming in at over 1,700 carats, which is about the size of a baseball has been sold to Louis Vuitton. No word on the sale price.

The Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

The original Bad Boys was released in 1995. The sequel hit theaters in 2003 so this third installment has been a long-time coming. It hit theaters on Thursday.

Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 54. Lovato hasn’t performed live since 2018 before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose.

She will also perform at the Grammy Awards later this month. Super bowl 54 will be broadcast live from hard rock stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2nd.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the halftime show.