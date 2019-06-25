Today’s Dish: Drake breaks The Beatles historic record

Drake has just broken a Billboard Hot 100 record previously held by The Beatles for more than 50 years.

The Canadian rapper scored his 35th top 10 single on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with ‘Money in the Grave’ passing The Beatles for the second most top 10 singles of all time.

He’s got just a couple more to catch the all-time leader Madonna who has 38. ‘Money in the Grave’ debuts in 7th.

Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Leads Billboard Hot 100 for 12th week.

Avril Lavigne is going on tour for the first time in five years. Lavigne will come to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday, October 5 in Wallingford.

A new study shows the caffeinated beverage may help you slim down for summer.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham said that coffee may help stimulate our brown fat reserves, which play a key role in how quickly we can burn calories.

In the largest amount ever won in a single drawing in the game, ‘0-0-0-0’ lottery drawing breaks North Carolina record with $7.8 million in winnings.



2,014 winning tickets were sold in Saturday’s Carolina Pick 4 in the North Carolina Educational Lottery.