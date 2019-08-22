Today’s Dish: Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes’ list

Actor Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” Has solid paycheck thanks to his recent roles.

Johnson tops Forbes list of best-paid actors, raking close to $90 million last year. He’s been making big bucks with his latest movie, “Hobbs and Shaw” and the HBO series “Ballers.”

Johnson is also expecting a big payday from his upcoming film “Jumanji: The Next Level.” He’s topping it off with royalties from his line of shoes and clothing.

A Denver cop break dances with 7-year-old boy on 16th Street Mall.

This optical illusion of an animal is confusing the internet. The question, “Is it a bird or is it a bunny?”

It’s an African white-necked raven named Mischief to be exact. This 18-year-old bird lives in Missouri.

The USDA says don’t wash your chicken before cooking it to prevent cross-contamination.

Divers recently visited the Titanic for the first time in 14 year and it seems the historic vessel is crumbling.

The 107-year-old wreck is literally being swallowed up by the ocean floor, ravaged by a metal eating bacteria and salt corrosion as it sits on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg leading to the deaths of 1500 people. The glass portholes remain perfectly in tact.