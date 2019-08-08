Today’s Dish: Emmys without a host

Taking a cue from the Oscars, this year's Emmy Awards will be hostless. The decision was somewhat influenced by this year's Academy Awards, which went without an emcee for the first time since 1989. The last time the Emmys went sans host was in 2003. The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out September 22. "The Bell" is open to the public in Palm Springs, California. The pop-up activation is taking over the V Hotel located at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive. The location includes 70 rooms-worth of accommodations that sold out two minutes after reservations opened. "The Bell" merchandise is still available for purchase for those that didn't get lucky enough to get a reservation, however. Guests will be able to place an order from an exclusive menu. The hotel will remain open until Monday, August 12. LEGO has teased a Friends-inspired set. The couch is positioned in front of the fountain from the sitcom's theme song, which is playing in the background. Neighbors up in arms over two huge emojis on a bright pink background in California.
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.