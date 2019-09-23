Today’s Dish: Emmys Wrap-Up

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday.

It was a British invasion, as several British shows received top honors last night. It was a near sweep for HBO’S smash hit ‘Game of Thrones,’ voters bent the knee to the series’ final season. It came away with best drama series and Peter Dinklage winning for best supporting actor.

The comedy upset that was the big shocker of the night. The Amazon original series ‘Fleabag,’ came away with best comedy, best directing, writing and actress.

We are under the halfway mark until St. Patrick’s day 2020. The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s day parade threw a big party last night to celebrate. It happened at Duffy’s Tavern in West Haven. The money raised will help support the parade- that News 8 will be broadcasting ‘live’ once again!

You have a chance to meet one of TV’s most popular chefs. Bobby flay will be signing books tonight at RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison. Along with talking turkey — he’ll be giving some advice for you aspiring home cooks. (That’s tonight at 7:30pm in Madison.)

