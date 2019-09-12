Today’s Dish: Full moon to light up Friday the 13th

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th and it will be highlighted by a beautiful, glowing addition.



You will see a full moon. This is when its the closest to the autumnal equinox — or the beginning of fall — it is known as the harvest moon.

It gets its name because it provides extra light in the evenings, extending harvesting time for farmers.

The last time a harvest moon fell on a Friday the 13th was back in October of 2000.

Water detected in atmosphere of potentially habitable super-Earth. Astronomers say it might be possible on a planet called K2-18-b.

It’s eight times the size of our planet. Astronomers say they found water vapor and temperatures that could support life.

They saw signs of hydrogen and helium, which are two of the most abundant elements in the universe.

Waffles and Hemingway, mini-horse and goose pair get new home. They first bonded at the beginning of the summer when they were rescued from an abusive home at a Pennsylvania farm. Their new owner picked them up Wednesday.

The Essex Steam Train is already getting ready for the holidays.Tickets are on sale for the train’s upcoming North Pole Express.

During the holidays the train heads out on a magical night time journey to the North Pole.

Each car becomes a stage for a live musical performance of “The Night Before Christmas.”

First class tickets are already sold out. But coach tickets are still available. You can only buy them online.

Jeopardy! is launching a hands-free voice-based games you can play in the car.

The questions come from actual jeopardy shows over its past 35 seasons. The games are hosted by Alex Trebek himself.

You can play a free trial game when you download the ‘Drivetime’ app. The new game is out just in time for the start of the 36th season of jeopardy.