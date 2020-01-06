Today’s Dish: Golden Globes Award

The Hollywood award season kicked off with the Golden Globe Awards.

From the fashion to awards, the best in filmmaking were being celebrated. We take a look at the big winners.

‘The Bachelor’ premieres Monday night with Peter Weber for season 24. The first episode will run for three hours.

Weber was Hannah Brown’s second runner-up during the show’s 15th season. He begins his search for love, meeting 30 women.

Los Angeles Lakers fan wins $100,000 after hitting half-court shot during game against the Detroit Pistons.

‘Jeopardy’s three highest money winners will pick up their buzzers again for a multi-night event.

Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will face-off Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on News 8.

