Today’s Dish: Golden Globes Award

The Hollywood award season kicked off with the Golden Globe Awards.
From the fashion to awards, the best in filmmaking were being celebrated. We take a look at the big winners.
‘The Bachelor’ premieres Monday night with Peter Weber for season 24. The first episode will run for three hours.
Weber was Hannah Brown’s second runner-up during the show’s 15th season. He begins his search for love, meeting 30 women.
Los Angeles Lakers fan wins $100,000 after hitting half-court shot during game against the Detroit Pistons.
‘Jeopardy’s three highest money winners will pick up their buzzers again for a multi-night event.
Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will face-off Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on News 8.
