Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Today’s Dish: Happy Halloween!

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

The phrase trick or treat was first used in 1927. Are you dressing up your furball this Halloween? You’re not alone.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers will spend about 490-million dollars on pet costumes this year.

That’s more than double a decade ago. Top costumes this year includes pumpkins, hot dogs, and superheroes.

Overall, celebrating Halloween is expected to cost an average of $86 this year.

With costumes being the biggest expense followed by decorations and candy. Halloween is all about treats. People will spend $2.6 billion buying candy.

This is America’s Favorite Halloween Candy according to WalletHub:

  1. Skittles
  2. Reese’s Cup
  3. M&M’s
  4. Snickers
  5. Starbust

NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit. This photo was shared on Facebook of the sun looking like a flaming jack-o’-lantern.

It captured the spooky image on October 8. This occurred when active regions of the sun burned more brightly than others.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.