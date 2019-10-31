Today’s Dish: Happy Halloween!

The phrase trick or treat was first used in 1927. Are you dressing up your furball this Halloween? You’re not alone.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers will spend about 490-million dollars on pet costumes this year.

That’s more than double a decade ago. Top costumes this year includes pumpkins, hot dogs, and superheroes.



Overall, celebrating Halloween is expected to cost an average of $86 this year.

With costumes being the biggest expense followed by decorations and candy. Halloween is all about treats. People will spend $2.6 billion buying candy.



This is America’s Favorite Halloween Candy according to WalletHub:

Skittles Reese’s Cup M&M’s Snickers Starbust

NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit. This photo was shared on Facebook of the sun looking like a flaming jack-o’-lantern.

It captured the spooky image on October 8. This occurred when active regions of the sun burned more brightly than others.