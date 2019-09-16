Today’s Dish: ‘It: Chapter Two’ rules the weekend box office

It was a complicated weekend at the box office. Even though J Lo looks fantastic in ‘Hustlers,’ it played second fiddle to a creepy clown.

‘It: Chapter Two’ brought in $40.7 million to keep the top spot in it’s second week.

‘Hustlers’ enjoying stellar reviews and even Oscar buzz for Jennifer Lopez – earned $33.2 million to grab the number two spot. ‘Angel Has Fallen’ came in third place.

Christie Brinkley will not be making her Dancing With the Stars debut Monday night after all. 65-year-old supermodel broke her arm during rehearsal and won’t be competing.

However, she tapped one of her daughters, model Sailor Brinkley Cook to replace her tonight at 8:00 pm on ABC.

Natalie Sears was not expecting her boyfriend to pop the question on the plane, but did so with help from the entire flight crew on the way to New Orleans.