Today’s Dish: It’s National TV Talk Show Host Day!

This day pays tribute to TV talk show hosts and appreciate their unique form of humor, entertaining stories, spontaneous wit, and timely political jokes.  

A Fairfield mom is bringing back an off-Broadway musical to her community. The show is called ‘Disenchanted,’ a musical comedy that re-imagines the stories of iconic princesses — without the fairy-tale endings

Producer Janet Megdadi describes it as “The princesses taking back their story, that’s legitimate.”

You can see ‘Disenchanted’ for yourself Friday and Saturday at Fairfield Theater Company.

Macy’s says it will stop selling real fur by 2021. It will continue to sell clothes with faux fur.

Tiffany’s has released an incredibly limited advent calendar that costs $112,000.

A farmer hollows out a 900-pound pumpkin and takes it for a wet and wild ride.

