Today’s Dish: Janet Jackson coming to Connecticut

Ready to rock with pop star Janet Jackson? She’s taking her Black Diamond Tour to Foxwoods this July.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale on Tuesday. Regular tickets go on sale Wednesday. Janet will be at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Another fan favorite: the Backstreet Boys are also coming back to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

The iconic 90’s band announcing their new 2020 tour. Pre-sale tickets for the show starts Tuesday. Regular tickets go on sale Friday.

The Rock’s daughter begins training to be WWE wrestler. 18-year-old Simone Johnson following in her father and grandfather’s footsteps.

The standing ‘Broom Challenge’ goes viral once again. It has been around since 2012.