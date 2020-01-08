Today’s Dish: Jeopardy brings back greatest players to face-off

Ken Jennings advanced a step toward ‘Jeopardy!’ GOAT status on Tuesday.

The first night of ABC’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament brought together the three biggest money winners in the syndicated quiz show’s history – Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. The competition continues on Wednesday on News 8.

A group of students received a nice shout out from ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek. The answer was 1,000 paper cranes.

The question: What did Pomfret Community School students make? When they heard that Alex Trebek was fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

It took them three months to make the cranes- that they sent to the game show host in August.

In December, there was a post on Jeopardy’s Instagram page which showed Trebek standing among the origami cranes.

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas continues on Wednesday. Getting around airports could get a whole lot easier with this new travel bag you can ride on.

The bag can go more than six miles on one charge at up to eight miles an hour. It can carry a person of up to 260 pounds. But it’ll set you back around $1,500.

A keurig for cocktails. Bartesian takes 20 seconds to mix you the perfect cocktail.

There’s a new Girl Scout cookie in the running to be your favorite coming this year. Lemon-Ups are crispy lemon wafers with a layer of sweet glaze on one side.

The entire girl scout cookie lineup comes in new packaging this year.