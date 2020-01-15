Today’s Dish: ‘Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time’ crowns Ken Jennings winner

The stunning ‘Jeopardy!’ finale, the battle to be the first-ever Greatest of All Time going down to the very last question.

Ken Jennings defeated legendary champs James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the storied game GOAT tournament on Tuesday night.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2020 inductees: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

A Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa is looking for a ‘life partner’ to fly with him to the moon. The deadline to apply is January 17 and he will make his choice at the end of march.

A study found men with beards are more attractive to women unless they’re squeamish about hair-borne bugs.

Maryland teen pushes school district to buy better toilet paper for students. Sekayi Fraser is the newly-elected student body president at Cabin Middle School.

Fraser’s proposed upgrade would require an annual budget increase of about $31,000. It’s not clear if the 14-year-old’s proposal will make the cut.