Today’s Dish: ‘Joker’ dominates weekend box office

‘Joker’ had another huge weekend. The psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix pulling in an estimated $55 million.

It has taken $543 million at the worldwide box office.

The animated ‘Addams Family’ debuted second. ‘Gemini Man’ starring Will Smith finished in third with $20.5 million less than expected.

Researchers say they have figure out Halloween’s most popular candy.

According to Monmouth University, it’s Reese’s peanut butter cups. In a pol, 36 percent of Americans picked the chocolate and peanut butter treat as their favorite Halloween candy.

The survey only had eight top-selling candy brands to choose which includes Snickers, M&M’s, Hershey bars and candy corn.

Newark couple wins North American Wife Carrying Championship in Maine.

Olivia and Jerome Roehm of Team Lovebirds crossed the 278-yard muddy obstacle course at the Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine, in 55.95 seconds to win the 20th annual event.

They competed against 44 other couples to make it to the final round of the competition. The Roehms won six cases of beer and $555.