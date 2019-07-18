Today’s Dish: Kid selling “beer” goes viral

Breaking News
(WTNH) — Privacy concerns over Face App have some people concerned since you give access to all your photos and information.

CT Style Hosts Ryan Kristafer and Teresa Dufour showed us what they may look like over time.

You should remember to cancel your three-day subscription or else you are charged for it.

An 11-year-old marketing scheme has gotten the attention of the Utah community, including the police.

A kid goes viral for selling “beer.” But up close it says root beer. Thankfully he was not charge with anything. He plans to keep the stand open until school starts.

Paul McCartney is writing a musical, and it’s not about the Beatles.

It’s the adaptation of one of the reddest films of all time, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ The musical debuts in 2020.

Instagram is one step closer to letting you conceal your likes.

