Today’s Dish: Labor Day Travel

The Labor Day holiday is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The busiest travel days will be Thursday and Tuesday.

Trip Advisor says Tuesday, September 3 will be the busiest day of the long weekend.

Americans often gather with family or friends for holidays, taking part in rituals and traditions.

According to WalletHub, here are America’s favorite holidays:
1. Christmas/Chanukah

2. Memorial Day

3. Labor Day

4. Thanksgiving

5. Fourth of July

More than 102 million will enjoy a cookout. Thousands will pack college football stadiums.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans typically consume seven billion hot dogs. That means 818 hot dogs consumed every second.

