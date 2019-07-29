Today’s Dish: ‘Lion King’ rules box office

Leading the way for a second weekend in a row was Disney’s The Lion King at the box office.

The remake brought in an estimated $75.5 million. It will soon top $1 billion worldwide.

‘Aladdin,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and ‘Captain Marvel,’ have topped $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales. The studio has broken its own 2016 record for global grosses of $7.67 billion.

The toddler anthem Baby Shark is being turned into a Kellogg’s cereal.

The cereal will go on sale exclusively at Sam’s Club on August 17 for $5.98 per box. It will then be released in Walmart stores in late September.

A grandmother sets record as the oldest person ever to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

85-year-old Anne Lorimor from Phoenix, Arizona was able to reach the top of the 19,034 foot mountain. Lorimor raised money for a foundation she started to help disadvantaged youth.

The grocery store chain Stop & Shop says it is eliminating single-use plastic bags at checkout at its Connecticut stores.

The announcement Monday comes as the state prepares to implement a new tax that will charge customers 10 cents to carry out purchases in plastic bags.

The tax that takes effect Thursday will be in place until June 2021, when retailers will be prohibited from providing plastic bags.

A Stop & Shop executive said the company is doing away with plastic bags ahead of the state’s timeline in recognition of concern about the bags’ environmental impact.