Today’s Dish: Mary Wilson sent home on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

(WTNH) — ‘Dancing With The Stars’ final two came down to Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong, and Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke. Mary and Brandon were sent home. They will be on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about their experience.

Frozen 2 gives fans a glimpse of adventure and danger. The kingdom is not safe. Find who is calling to you. They may have answers. It hits theaters November 22. You don’t have to wait too long.

Disney is the latest to take advantage of the plant-based food craze. Theme parks going vegan. Every menu, including those at Disney-branded hotel restaurants, will feature a meatless option. More than 400 vegan dishes will be added at Disney World in Florida by early October, followed by California’s Disneyland. That’s going happen in spring 2020. The park in Hong Kong will have plant-based options, but only the U.S. locations will have vegan options.

There are some fancy Kit Kat bars. Offering hand-crafted Kit Kats in the United Kingdom. You can choose from 1,500 flavor combinations. Whiskey and ginger, just a few of the choices. This is happening from September 26 to December 24 in the U.K.

You probably remember the theme song; they’re creepy and kooky, they’re all together spooky. The Addams Family, the classic wickedly weird family has a new movie coming out, so the International House Of Pancakes wants to help them celebrate. They’ve got Wednesday web cakes, Gomez’s green chili omelet, and you can also try Uncle Fester’s chocolate ice scream shake, haunted hot chocolate, and you can order up these on the new menu through November 3.

Firefighters welcomed nine newborns early this year, and they had a big photo shoot to celebrate they shared photos on Facebook saying we’re thrilled to see their fire family keep growing.