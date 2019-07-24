Today’s Dish: Miss America moving to Connecticut

Miss America is moving to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut this winter.

The event has jumped around in recent years. It headed out west to Las Vegas in 2005 before returning in 2013 to Atlantic City.

The new Miss America will be crowned on December 19.

Snapchat shows new signs of life, topping 200 million daily users for first time.

Facebook and Instagram will restrict content related to alcohol, tobacco and e-cigarettes to anyone under 18 years old.

Dunkin’ begins rolling out meatless breakfast sandwiches in New York.

Nike’s rare ‘Moon Shoe’ shatters the auction record for sneakers selling for $437,550 at Sotheby’s Auction House.

Butter sculptures honor Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary in Ohio. It includes a life-sized butter sculpture of Ohio native astronaut Neil Armstrong as well as Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

The sculptures used about 2,200 pounds of butter and took artists 500 hours to complete.