Today’s Dish: NBA Great Ray Allen stops by Frank Pepe’s

NBA legend and UConn Huskies alumnus Ray Allen stopped in for lunch at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana along with his two sons.

Allen ordered a pie with mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms and garlic and a classic pepperoni pizza.

Frank Pepe’s tweeted out this photo, of the retired basketball star posing with their staff.

