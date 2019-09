The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts is known for its over-the-top food.

WWLP’s Mass Appeal host Danny New explores some new options inside the Young Building that are tempting this year’s fair-goers.

New tries samples of foods from Burgundy Brook Café, Pasticceria Italia, and Noujaim’s Bistro.

The Big E continues its run through September 29. Click here, for more information.