Today’s Dish: New interactive M&M stores will open

Good news for chocoholics! Over the next two years, three new M-and-M interactive stores will open.

The locations are Disney Springs in Orlando, Mall of America in Minneapolis and Berlin, Germany.

Officials with the mars retail group say the stores will “celebrate the culture and spirit of the local community” in design and merchandise.

Attendees will be able to see the iconic wall of chocolate and larger-than-life characters. They’ll also be able to customize their own M-and-M candies.

Amazon is now offering its grocery delivery service for free to prime members. The previous monthly fee of $15 is no more.

Groceries will be delivered to your door within two hours. You can even track your driver. The service requires an order of at least $35.

Tinder adds a panic button for dates that go very wrong. Users will receive the free new tools next Tuesday in a new section of the app called the Safety Center.