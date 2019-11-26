Today’s Dish: New ‘Star Wars’ script leaked on eBay

The final script for to the highly anticipated movie ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ was found on eBay.

According to J.J. Abrams in a new interview with Good Morning America, this was a reality for a short period of time.

A cast member left a script under a hotel room bed, and it wound up on e-bay. Abrams says a Disney employee spotted it online, and got the script back before it sold.

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown crowned new winner in ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten, defeated three other couples to take home the Mirror Ball Trophy Monday night.

DWTS announced during the finale that all four finalists, along with Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will join the upcoming ‘Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020.’

As rehearsals get underway for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, there’s fear wind could ground some balloons.