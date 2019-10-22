Today’s Dish: New ‘Star Wars’ trailer released

(WTNH)– The newest ‘Star Wars’ trailer is finally here! The “Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” trailer has been released.

A new app called Gradient Photo editor mergers your selfie into the celebrity who you look most like. You can try it for free and then post it on your social media!

Quinn the dog is officially royalty after running a race in all 169 Connecticut towns.

The Rockefeller Christmas tree has been selected and is from Florida. It will arrive in New York City on Saturday, November 9th.

11,000 zombies took over Key West, Florida for the Fantasy Fest Zombie Ride.

Four Connecticut teachers have received presidential awards from the White House.

