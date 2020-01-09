Today’s Dish: No host for 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards is sticking with its plan from last year to forgo a host.

After Kevin Hart stepped back from planned hosting duties, the Oscars went without a monologue-delivering MC for the first time in 30 years.

The Oscars are set to air on News 8 at 8:00 p.m. on February 9.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned the world and their own families with Wednesday’s major announcement that they will be stepping down as “senior members” of the royal family.

The Royal couple says they want to live their own lives and start earning their own money. They plan to split their time between the UK and the U.S.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying they understand their desire and it will take time to work through.

‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:’ James Holzhauer wins night two. You can watch Thursday on News 8 at 8:00 p.m.