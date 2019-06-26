Today’s Dish: Officer pulls over 10-month-old daughter

Police stop a 10-month-old driving down the wrong side of the road. Orlando Police Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he spotted the toddler riding her stroller car and driving against traffic.

When Kipp asked his daughter for her license and registration she laughed in his face. He eventually let her go with just a warning.

Airbnb has launched an exponentially more luxurious tier of rental properties with Airbnb Luxe.

The 2,000 newly listed properties were drawn from Luxury Retreats. The average nightly rates of $1,500 to $2,000.

The mansion in opening credits of Beverly Hillbillies on market for cool $195 million.

It has accompanying gardens boasts 11 bedrooms, an underground tunnel, and 75 foot pool.



