Today’s Dish: Anniversary of man on the moon

(WTNH) — One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. Today marks 50 years as man on the moon.

Today the rocket launched from the Kennedy space center in Florida and sent Apollo 11 into orbit. Four days later, humans landed on the moon the first time ever.

There’s also a very cool Connecticut connection. The company that made the spacesuits is from Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

The ALS association is celebrating the five-year anniversary of the ice bucket challenge.

Since 2014, the challenge has raised awareness and more than $200 million in donations. It’s a good example of how social media can be used in a positive way.

A salad that was a little too fresh. A woman was halfway through her lunch when she found a caterpillar crawling across. It blends right in her food. She brought the salad back to the deli and they said it was probably in there because salads are organic.

Two penguins were eager to get some sushi. They had to be removed from under a food truck in New Zealand not once, but twice.

Turns out, they were huddling near the grills where it is warm. After two attempts, police successfully released them into the harbor.