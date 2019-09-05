Today’s Dish: Oprah hitting the road in 2020

Oprah Winfrey will go on a national tour, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” in seven cities.

Winfrey says, “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well.”

She will kick off on Wednesday, January 4 in Fort Lauderale, Florida.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will make her first official post-maternity leave appearance on September 12. Markle will launch a collection of women’s work clothes.

It’s National Cheese Pizza Day! The average American eats about 23 pounds of pizza every year.

A black bear seen sprawled out in women’s restroom of Montana lodge. The bear was able to climb into the lobby through a window.

Wildlife officials tranquilized the bear and put it back in the wild.

If you want to adopt a miniature horse in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, you will also need to adopt his best friend, a goose. It will cost you $300.

Deputies in Florida find abandoned puppy in flooded car that had been abandoned. They decided to name her Dorian. She’s now up for adoption.

