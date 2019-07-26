Today’s Dish: Petition to move the date of Halloween

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

An online petition proposing to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October has garnered thousands of signatures and growing support.

One husband surprises his wife with an Amazon box that’s good enough to eat.

The chocolate cake was created by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina, complete with a shipping label and packing tape. She said it cost about $50.

Beyonce is sharing the same weight-loss plan she used to get into shape for Coachella with her fans.

The singer and her trainer launched the 22-day nutrition meal planner.

Beyonce went on the plant-based diet after the birth of twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.