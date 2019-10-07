Today’s Dish: Sally’s giving away free pizza

Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is making some changes.The Wooster Street staple will now be open seven days a week starting on Monday, October 7.

For years they’ve been closed Monday and Tuesday. Sally’s will also open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch.

To celebrate, Sally’s is giving away free pizza to everyone on Monday. Then on Tuesday, they’re giving away pizza to people who live, work, or go to school in New Haven. You’ll have to bring proof.

A Connecticut man has set the record for heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts.

Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs almost 2,300 pounds.

Creative scuba divers compete in underwater pumpkin carving contest in the waters off Key Largo, Florida.

A deer crashes through window into a hair salon on New York’s Long Island, runs around, then runs out.

Target stores are already getting into the holiday season. Disney’s magical world is coming to stores around the country including here in Connecticut.

The big-box store is going to sell Disney items that are usually only available at Disney stores.

Target says the stores will be packed with interactive displays and kids can even take a break from shopping and watch Disney movies.