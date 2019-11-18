Today’s Dish: Snoop Dogg wants to be ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Snoop Dogg edits People magazine cover to make himself ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’

He posted the Instagram photo showing an edited magazine cover that has himself in place of John Legend. People Magazine recently gave Legend the honor for 2019.

Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse! They both turn 91 years young on Monday.

Santa helps sailor surprise his kids as he returns home from a seven-month deployment in New Hampshire.

Eight-year-old Tyler Stallings helped more than three thousand veterans and counting.

His mother says he has a passion for helping veterans since he was just four years old. Tyler initially wanted to build homes for veterans whom he calls his heroes.

He began making “hero bags” for homeless veterans. They’re filled with gloves, a blanket, a sweater, soap, and much more.

In the four years since he began making the bags, Tyler has raised more than $50,000.

Joel Osteen and Kanye West join hands for special Sunday service at Lakewood Church.

