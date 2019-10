A new study from England says swearing can improve your workout.

The experts say the resulting flush of adrenaline triggers your fight or flight response, boosting your heart rate and oxygen intake. At the same time, swearing helps the body combat pain.

It’s National Candy Corn Day! It was invented in the 1880’s and it was originally called chicken feed. 35 millions pounds of candy corn produced every year.

Apple released hundreds of new emoji characters. The update aimed to be more inclusive.