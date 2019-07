Team USA on their way home after winning their second straight world cup in a thrilling match against the Netherlands.

Fans will celebrate with the team with a parade in New York City on Wednesday.

Disney releases the first trailer for the live-action ‘Mulan’ movie during the Women’s World Cup Final. It hits theaters in March 2020.

During a concert in London, Stevie Wonder announced he will take a break from music to undergo a kidney transplant surgery in September.