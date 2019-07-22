Breaking News
Today’s Dish: ‘The Lion King’ rules the box office

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

‘The Lion King ‘ broke multiple records in its debut weekend, earning an estimated $531 million.

The film, which is a reboot of the 1994 animated classic. This is the biggest July opening weekend.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ passes ‘Avatar’ to become the highest-grossing film ever.

Marvel reveals release date and stars for its next five movies. All of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made more than $22 billion at the global box office.

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois eating ice treats to stay cool during the extreme heat.

A great white shark leaps out of water near fishing boat in Cape Cod Bay, Massachusetts.

