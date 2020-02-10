Today’s Dish: The Red Carpet Experience in Hartford

Whether you watched the Oscars from your couch or from a viewing party at Spotlight Theatres in Hartford.

The theme was ‘Creative Black Tie’ for the annual The AIDS Connecticut event raising money for a good cause.

‘Birds of Prey’ is topping the weekend box office. It debuted at the number one spot bringing in $33 million.

It’s the sequel to 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’ with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn.

‘Bad Boys For Life’ dropped to second place with $12 million. The action comedy, which reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has grossed $336 million worldwide.

Coming in third was the World War One drama 1917 with $9 million. It’s takes a special connection between a dog and its handler.

Oliver, a miniature poodle from Haddam competed in the Westminster’s Masters Agility Championship event this weekend in New York.

In order to qualify for the event a dog must already be a master agility champion in other events. It’s something Oliver has done six times. Unfortunately, he didn’t bring home the title this year.

We typically associate rainy days with the month of April but today is when you should be celebrating one of the most useful inventions ever, It’s National Umbrella Day!

The umbrella dates back more than four thousand years. Primitive parasols were used in places like ancient Egypt and Greece to shield people from the hot sun.

But the Chinese are credited with inventing the first umbrellas used for rain.