Today’s Dish: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen put mansion on the market

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s mansion in Boston was just listed for $39,500,000 million.

The mansion contains five bedrooms, plus a wine room, gym, spa, pool and an organic herb and vegetable garden.

The modern castle, which is lined in brick and stone, sits on five acres of land overlooking a golf course.

In addition to a three-car garage, the property can fit about 20 cars in its looping driveway; almost enough parking spaces for every starter on the Patriots.

A new survey found nearly half of Americans own a digital assistant. The number of voice assistants used worldwide could rise from 2.5 billion in 2018 to eight billion in 2023.

Subway is exploring the plant-based protein trend with a meatless meatball sub.