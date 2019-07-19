Today’s Dish: Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Comic-Con

Tom Cruise surprised attendees at the 2019 Comic-Con International in San Diego with the official trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

Comedian Conan O’Brien was finishing up a panel for the upcoming film ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ when he introduced Cruise to the unsuspecting audience on Thursday.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will be in theaters in June 2020. Cruise is flying alongside a new generation of Navy pilots in the log-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit.

HGTV offering fans a chance to stay at the Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles for a week.

Its holding “A Very Brady Contest” to pick seven winners. Fans have until September 11 to upload their videos.

The “World’s Largest Bounce House,” called the Big Bounce is in Granby at Salmon Brook Park from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21. A crew was working Thursday to get it set up ahead of the weekend.

Nine-year-old Jayden Ham was caught on camera picking up a foul ball at the Philadelphia Phillies game and without thinking twice, he gave it to 11-year-old Frankie McLaughlin who he thought wanted it more than he did.

Both boys say they want to have their baseballs signed by Bryce Harper. The Phillies have reached out to both boys to offer them free tickets to another game.