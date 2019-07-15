1  of  2
Breaking News
Several children at Newington summer camp taken to hospital due to heat-related illnesses Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Today’s Dish: Amazon Prime Day is here!

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

It’s hailed as the Super Bowl of online shopping. Amazon says it will launch new deals as frequently as every five minutes.

This is the fifth annual Amazon Prime Day will run two days this year.

‘Jeopardy!’ champ James Holzhauer back for ‘Tournament of Champions.’ Earlier this year Holzhauer won nearly $2.5 million in a 32- game streak.

Fifteen top competitors will be playing in the tournament for the $250,000 grand prize.

The ten-day competition is set to air November fourth through November fifteenth.

The upcoming Bond film will reveal British actress Lashana Lynch as the new 007 with Daniel Craig’s character coming out of retirement for one last mission.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen
Senior Spotlight
Smart Money Tips
Special Family Moments

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.