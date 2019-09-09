Today’s Dish: Apple Event 2019

Apple is expected to unveil its latest lineup of iPhones at a closely watched media event on Tuesday.

Apple will likely show off three new high-end iPhones — the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 1, which would replacing its XS, XS Max and XR models, respectively.

Sharing your birthday with someone else you know can be fun or stressful. Chances are you’ll have to share the spotlight.

Birth data shows that September 9th is the most common birthday in the U.S. September is the busiest month for births overall.

Given that pregnancies last an average of about 38 weeks, this means many people are conceiving in December, around the holidays.

Winter months like December, January and February are among the least common times for babies to be born.

Nearly 50 years after the first episode of sitcom favorite “The Brady Bunch” debuted, all of the actors who played the Brady children return to prime-time TV in “A Very Brady Renovation.”

HGTV purchased the home for $3.5 million in 2018 before enlisting the now-grown up “Brady’s” to bring authenticity to the renovation project a few weeks later.

The new series, which debuts today offers proof that the old chemistry between the six actors remains intact.

HGTV is hosting a contest where guests can win a six-night stay, but there have been no permanent plans announced for the location.

NASA is hoping a little star power will help get young people excited about space. Interns at NASA’s Johnson Space Center channeled pop star Ariana Grande, remixing her song “NASA” and making it their own.

Grande’s song is about a woman who needs some space from her boyfriend, using literal space and other astronomical events to make the point.

The interns switched up the lyrics to share excitement for the Artemis Lunar Exploration Program, NASA’s plan to get American back on the moon by 2024.

Kansas City restaurant Cupini’s sent a meatball named Cosmo into space with a weather balloon. It made it 89,000 feet up before the balloon popped, sending Cosmo back to earth.

Nevada’s Area 51 braces for amateur alien hunters after Facebook posting. Two million people now claim they’re going there September 20th.

Thousands of customers left without power after a lightning storm in Washington. The National Weather Service says more than a thousand lightning strikes were recorded in western Washington on September 7th.