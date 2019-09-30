Today’s Dish: Big E breaks attendance record

(WTNH)– A record number of people attended the Big E this year.

More than 1.6 million people went to the fair in Massachusetts, breaking the previous record of 1.5 million made in 2018.

Fall may have just begun, but some people in Montana have already had a powerful snow storm. There was four feet of snow in some areas there.

The Buffalo Bills hosted a half-time wedding. A couple beat out 1,400 applicants in a contest to become the first couple ever to get married on a field during the half-time of an NFL game.

Before a concert in Pittsburgh on Friday, country star Toby Keith gave a retired marine an all terrain wheelchair.

Elon Musk, of SpaceX, has unveiled a rocket ship that will deliver people and goods to the moon and other destinations in space.

