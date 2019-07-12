Today’s Dish: Branford mother vies for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

58-year-old Jodi Harrison-Bauer headed down to Miami this week to compete for her shot at the cover.

Owner of JodiFit in Branford, Harrison-Bauer answered SI’s casting call by submitting a video produced by New Haven’s Mike Franzman.

She saw there was no age restriction, so she figured she would give it a shot to empower other women.

A marijuana-themed cake that was supposed to depict the Disney movie “Moana” goes viral in Georgia.

Her mother called the local Dairy Queen with the order, the shop heard “marijuana” instead of “Moana.”

The 25-year-old birthday girl said the Dairy Queen employees apologized and offered to make another. But her mom thought it was so funny, she just accepted it.

Taylor Swift is the world’s highest-paid celebrity with $185 million in 2019. Touring continues to play a crucial role in Swift’s road to the top.

Kylie Jenner ranks second on the list after Swift. The 21-year-old sold $360 million worth of Kylie Cosmetics in 2018, giving her annual earnings of $170 million.

Kanye West was reportedly the highest-paid male entertainer last year, and the third highest-paid overall with $150 million.

This figure is likely due to his empire, Yeezy, which recently became a billion-dollar brand.