Today’s Dish: CES 2020 wrapping up

Tech’s big takeover on the Las Vegas strip comes to a close on Friday after days of new gadgets and crazy innovations.

Asics debuts smart running shoe prototype with built-in sensors to deliver real-time feedback is launching later this year at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Kohler unveils smart showerhead speaker and touchless faucets and toilets.

More than 90,500 recycled items like plastic bottles, cans, and cardboard were used to make the largest mosaic in Abu Dhabi. It took one month to assemble.

Officials say they hope this mosaic inspires people to reduce, reuse and recycle their waste.

Fran Drescher will help create a musical based on the TV show “The Nanny” from the 1990’s. A production schedule has not been released.

The blockbuste ‘Jeopardy’ showdown — after last night’s match — ken jennings now just one win away –from the greatest of all time crown.