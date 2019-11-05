Today’s Dish: Christmas movie filmed in CT airs on Friday

The Hallmark movie filmed in Connecticut last winter is airing later this week.”Holiday For Heroes” was filmed all over New London County.

It’s about a woman and a soldier who exchange letters for a year and eventually meet face-to-face. It airs this Friday, November 8 at 9:00 p.m.

American Girl’s latest holiday doll is pricey. This year’s highly anticipated holiday doll will be decked out with more than 5,000 Swarovski crystals and beads.

It will cost you $5,000, but only three are available for sale. One is available at each of American Girl flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The dolls will be on display in those stores, and fans will be able to take selfies with her until December 20, and any buyers will get delivery in time for the holidays.

Prime free one-day delivery available on more than 10 million items for the holidays. It will include popular holiday gifts such as toys, games, and electronics.

There’s also an option to pick up Amazon packages in-store at various partner locations.