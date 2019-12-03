Closings
Today’s Dish: Christmas tree shortage

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

Two of the top tree producing states, North Carolina and Oregon turned out fewer trees this year.

Experts say the drop can be traced back to the great recession in 2008 and 2009 because farmers planted fewer trees then.It takes about nine years to grow a Christmas tree.

Charlotte and Liam top the lists of favorite baby names for 2019.

Oreo unveils new churro cookie as its latest mystery flavor. In September, Oreo launched a contest asking participants to guess the flavor.

A winner has reportedly been notified and will receive $50,000. Oreo told People Magazine, other top guesses from fans were funnel cake, graham cracker and gingerbread.

New apple variety cosmic crisp hits the shelves, and it has quite the staying power.

It could last up to a year in the refrigerator. It took researchers and farmers two decades to develop.

