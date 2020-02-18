Today’s Dish: Cinderella Castle getting a royal makeover

The centerpiece of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park will be renovated in the coming weeks.

Parts of the castle will be shaded in a light pink, bold blue and gold trim. The makeover comes just in time for the animated classic’s 70th anniversary.

Disney unveils princess-like wedding dress line. Allure Bridals is designing 16 dresses reflecting the personality and tastes of characters like Tiana, Ariel, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Cinderella.

All of the dresses will be unveiled during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.

Some unique pieces of history are going up on a virtual auction block. Among the nearly 300 items from Westport’s University Archives are typewriters used by Ernest Hemingway and Jack Kerouac. All items will be auctioned off online February 26.

Whether you prefer red, rose, or white; pour a glass and enjoy. It’s National Drink Wine Day!

