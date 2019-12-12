Today’s Dish: Connecticut couple gets married at Fenway Park

A special ceremony for a Connecticut couple who tied the knot at their favorite ballpark.

Drew and Shannon Lanthier of Newington exchanged vows on at the Legends Luxury Suite at Fenway Park.

The all-expenses paid, pop-up wedding was part of the “Gift of Sox” campaign where the organization fulfills wishes of fans.

The Red Sox planned the wedding in just six days. The pair were engaged at Fenway Park on opening day earlier year after their 2018 World Series win.

Secret Santa pays for entire town of Webster City, Iowa to see ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.’

He hopes his act of kindness encourages people to be more like Mister Rogers. The theater seats more than 200 people.

One family in Missouri decks out their home for the holidays, but not with lights, with inflatable characters.

The Hughes family have packed 50 Christmas inflatables into their front yard and the neighbors cannot stop staring.

They started with the inflatables eight years ago because their son loved them and their obsession just kept growing.