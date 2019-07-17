Breaking News
Today's Dish: CT Style takes on FaceApp

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

An app that shows you what you will look like when you’re older.

The FaceApp came out back in 2017 but it’s making headlines again because of its features.

CT Style hosts Teresa Dufour and Sarah Cody shows us how they look when they are older and younger.

Apple reveals new sets of emojis in honor of World Emoji Day. The 59 new emojis will include a slew of new food and animals.

Apple is looking to add more diversity with plans to release disability-themed emojis with prosthetic limbs and even a guide dog.

It’s National Lottery Day! You should buy a ticket for yourself or someone else, you might get lucky!

