Today’s Dish: Cubs fans makes snake out of beer cups at Wrigley Field

The fans attending Chicago Cubs-Seattle Mariners game at Wrigley Field did some impressive work.

Fans in the left field bleachers put together a train of beer cups that nearly stretched all the way up to the top of the stands on Monday.

A Bugatti sets a record by going nearly 305 miles per hour.

Leslie Jones bids farewell to SNL in Tuesday morning tweet thanking the producers, writers, crew and fellow cast members.

Jones said she’s graduating from SNL to start some exciting new projects. She didn’t share exactly what she has planned but told fans it’ll be worth the wait.

SNL returns September 28 for Season 45 with actor Woody Harrelson as the host and Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

The West Hartford Historical Society is looking for actors for their annual West Hartford Hauntings Theatrical Tour through the town’s north cemetery.

If you think you have the scary skills it takes, auditions are being held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Noah Webster House in West Hartford.