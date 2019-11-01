Today’s Dish: Daylight saving time ends Sunday

It’s time to “fall back” and get an extra hour of sleep. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 a.m.

Since 2007, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

Apple TV Plus launches on Friday. The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell are expected to win over viewers.

A sneak peek at “Jumanji: The Next Level” shows role swapping with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart playing The Jumanji Game Avatars of Danny Devito and Danny Glover.

A student gets some sticky notes, gets creative and then gets a job.