Today’s Dish: Demi Lovato posts unedited bikini photo

Demi Lovato is getting a lot of support and attention after posting a brave photo.

The singer posted an unedited picture of herself in a two-piece bathing suit on Thursday. It shows Lovato wearing shades, looking over her shoulder.

“A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!,” she wrote in the caption.

Lovato has been pretty open about her past struggles, including an eating disorder, addiction, mental illness and a 2018 overdose.

It’s National Read A Book Day! Reading Can reduce stress, and improve your memory and concentration.

Facebook’s dating service is launching in the U.S. called, “Dating.” It allows anyone with a Facebook account who is 18 or older to set up a dating profile from within the Facebook mobile app.

Users can integrate more information by pulling in photos posted to Facebook and Instagram to their dating profile.