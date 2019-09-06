Breaking News
PD: Arrest made after loaded gun found in Hartford student’s backpack

Today’s Dish: Demi Lovato posts unedited bikini photo

Today's Dish
Posted: / Updated:

Demi Lovato is getting a lot of support and attention after posting a brave photo.

The singer posted an unedited picture of herself in a two-piece bathing suit on Thursday. It shows Lovato wearing shades, looking over her shoulder.

“A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!,” she wrote in the caption.

Lovato has been pretty open about her past struggles, including an eating disorder, addiction, mental illness and a 2018 overdose.

It’s National Read A Book Day! Reading Can reduce stress, and improve your memory and concentration.

Facebook’s dating service is launching in the U.S. called, “Dating.” It allows anyone with a Facebook account who is 18 or older to set up a dating profile from within the Facebook mobile app.

Users can integrate more information by pulling in photos posted to Facebook and Instagram to their dating profile.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.